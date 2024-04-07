2024 PVS Reimagined

For our Attendees with children, we are offering fun activities for children ages 4-11 in the Manarah Building. Admission to the Naseem Banquet Hall will be for ages 10+. Children under the age of 12 cannot be left unsupervised, professional child care staff & vendors have been hired to engage the children. Parents with children younger than 4 years old will be able to enjoy the event from a dedicated room outside the Naseem Banquet Hall. While attendees ages 10 and older will enjoy dinner in the Naseem Banquet Hall, dinner for children below age 12 will be served in the Manarah building.