Childhood Cancer Lifeline
Childhood Cancer Lifeline Dinner & Auction 2024

686 Flanders Rd, Henniker, NH 03242, USA

For over twenty years people have gathered at Pats Peak Ski Area to support local families who have a child with cancer.  The atmosphere is always fun, the food is always fabulous, and the bidding always features lots of good-natured year to year rivalries among repeat auction attendees.  Mark your calendar and purchase your tickets for a fun evening out!


Tickets will be available at the door, but will be $5 more per ticket than those purchased in advance. 


Discounted rates are available to Childhood Cancer Lifeline families and to current employees of Pats Peak Ski Area. 

  • If you are a Pats Peak employee, please purchase your tickets through Tom Fisher in the Ski Shop.
  • If you have a family member who was supported by the Childhood Cancer Lifeline, please email [email protected] to purchase your discounted tickets. 



