Childhood Cancer Lifeline Dinner & Auction 2024

For over twenty years people have gathered at Pats Peak Ski Area to support local families who have a child with cancer. The atmosphere is always fun, the food is always fabulous, and the bidding always features lots of good-natured year to year rivalries among repeat auction attendees. Mark your calendar and purchase your tickets for a fun evening out!





Tickets will be available at the door, but will be $5 more per ticket than those purchased in advance.





Discounted rates are available to Childhood Cancer Lifeline families and to current employees of Pats Peak Ski Area.

If you are a Pats Peak employee, please purchase your tickets through Tom Fisher in the Ski Shop.

If you have a family member who was supported by the Childhood Cancer Lifeline, please email [email protected] to purchase your discounted tickets.







