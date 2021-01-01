The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, A clever comedy by Larissa Fasthorse, Directed by Richard Troiano.

Please note when purchasing your tickets, an automatic donation to Zeffy is added. This is VOLUNTARY and MAY BE REMOVED before Final Check Out.

YCPTheaterWorks will present The Thanksgiving Play, a play by Larissa Fasthorse, June 15 through 30. The Thanksgiving Play is a clever comedy about political correctness, when taken to its extremes may cause stifling and embarrassing situations. It veers into many genres including clever wordplay, broad comedy and slapstick. The play deals with teachers, a street performer and a professional actress putting on a Thanksgiving play where they hope to satisfy parents and provide diversity for the community while being true to the actual events of the first Thanksgiving.

Directed by Richard Troiano, The Thanksgiving Play, will be performed at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Hudson Valley, 2021 Albany Post Road, Croton-on-Hudson NY 10520. The cast is Dru Darling, Samantha Darling, Gretchen Craig, Heather Firestone, Sonia Lee Garber, Kate Gleeson, Lisa Lawrence, Jeffrey Ramsey, Gary D. Simon and Derek Tarson. Performances are: June 15, 21, 22, 28 & 29 at 8pm, June 16, 23 & 30 at 3pm.

General Admission tickets are $25 for all seats. Go to www.YCPTW.org for updates.