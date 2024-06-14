Artists-in-Motion/Alchemy Ballet Silent Auction!

PLEASE READ: IMPORTANT: Please select this item for all silent auction items. To pay for your item, you will be provided with a field to state a donation amount. You will also be provided with a field to state what you bought. Please be as descriptive as you can. You should deduct $1.00 since this is the required minimum price and will be added to your purchase. NOTE: See note in the program description regarding the Zeffy platform and how it impacts checkout.

PLEASE READ: IMPORTANT: Please select this item for all silent auction items. To pay for your item, you will be provided with a field to state a donation amount. You will also be provided with a field to state what you bought. Please be as descriptive as you can. You should deduct $1.00 since this is the required minimum price and will be added to your purchase. NOTE: See note in the program description regarding the Zeffy platform and how it impacts checkout.

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