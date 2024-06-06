New Milford Rifle and Pistol Club, Inc

Offered by

New Milford Rifle and Pistol Club, Inc

About this shop

Classes/Clinics/Seminars/Training

NrA Basic Pistol Course item
NrA Basic Pistol Course
$60

Full payment for course

0
NRA Basic Pistol Course Deposit item
NRA Basic Pistol Course Deposit
$25

Deposit for course, remainder due at the beginning of the class

0
NRA Metallic Reloading Course item
NRA Metallic Reloading Course
$90

Full payment for course

0
NRA Metallic Reloading Course Deposit item
NRA Metallic Reloading Course Deposit
$25

Deposit for course, remainder due at the beginning of the class

0
Private Closed Range Fee item
Private Closed Range Fee
$20

Private closed range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity. Per person.

0
Public or Event Range Fee item
Public or Event Range Fee
$5

Open to public or event range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity.

0
Indoor Range Fee, 30 minutes item
Indoor Range Fee, 30 minutes
$10

Indoor range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!