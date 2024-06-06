Classes/Clinics/Seminars/Training

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Full payment for course
Deposit for course, remainder due at the beginning of the class
Full payment for course
Deposit for course, remainder due at the beginning of the class
Private closed range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity. Per person.
Open to public or event range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity.
Indoor range fee, does not include target fees, ammunition, gun cleaning fees, instruction or gratuity.
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