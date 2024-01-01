Wine, Beer and Song - Join us for an event to raise funds for Sheroes Warriors on Water

We are thrilled to invite you to a memorable evening at Twysted Vyne, featuring the dynamic musical entertainment of JoJo and Jay. Get ready to groove to their infectious beats and enjoy an evening filled with camaraderie and support for a great cause.

Live Musical Entertainment: JoJo and Jay, a dynamic duo known for their spirited tunes and energetic performances, will set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration.

Your Support Matters: By attending this event and participating in our raffle and auction, you directly contribute to our efforts to empower women veterans through engaging in water activities. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and create lasting positive change.

Tickets: [Price per Ticket $35.00]