North Elementary PTSO Sponsorship 2024-25

North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the faculty lounge, 2 special snacks in cafeteria at lunch during the month (desserts, nachos etc) We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for the month.

North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the faculty lounge, 2 special snacks in cafeteria at lunch during the month (desserts, nachos etc) We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for the month.

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