North Elementary PTSO Sponsorship 2024-25

North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the teachers lounge for staff. We will give your business multiple shout outs during the month for your sponsorship.
North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the teachers lounge for staff. We will give your business multiple shout outs during the month for your sponsorship.
Monthly Silver Sponsor
$250
No expiration
North PTSO will provide snacks, drinks in the teachers lounge and 1 special snack (dessert, nachos etc) during lunch. We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for your sponsorship
North PTSO will provide snacks, drinks in the teachers lounge and 1 special snack (dessert, nachos etc) during lunch. We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for your sponsorship
Monthly Gold Sponsor
$350
No expiration
North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the faculty lounge, 2 special snacks in cafeteria at lunch during the month (desserts, nachos etc) We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for the month.
North PTSO will provide snacks and drinks in the faculty lounge, 2 special snacks in cafeteria at lunch during the month (desserts, nachos etc) We will give your business numerous shout outs on social media for the month.
Add a donation for North Elementary PTSO
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