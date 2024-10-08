Dallas Oilers Homecoming Raffle

Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win amazing prizes and help fundraise for our football homecoming event. The player or cheerleader who sells the most raffle tickets earns a spot on the homecoming court for their level!
Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win amazing prizes and help fundraise for our football homecoming event. The player or cheerleader who sells the most raffle tickets earns a spot on the homecoming court for their level!
Booo Ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win amazing prizes and help fundraise for our football homecoming event. The player or cheerleader who sells the most raffle tickets earns a spot on the homecoming court for their level!
Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win amazing prizes and help fundraise for our football homecoming event. The player or cheerleader who sells the most raffle tickets earns a spot on the homecoming court for their level!
Add a donation for Actively Reviving Communities
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