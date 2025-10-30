2026 MEGA SHOW

Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 10 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 10’ x 10’ space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 20 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 20 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
Get more space for less! Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 600 square feet of exhibit space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
Enjoy a larger display area at a reduced rate per square foot. For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 600 square feet of exhibit space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.
Reserved for local, state, and federal government agencies, as well as political candidates, committees, and organizations. This booth option provides an opportunity to share information, promote initiatives, or connect with the community in a non-commercial setting.
Table and chairs available separately.
Designed for nonprofit organizations, charities, and community service groups to share information, promote programs, and engage with the public. Space is limited and allocated subject to availability.
Table and chairs available separately.
Reserved for direct sales representatives selling products that can be carried by hand (no large or heavy equipment). Ideal for vendors offering jewelry, crafts, health and beauty products, or other small merchandise.
Table and chairs available separately.
Available only with a booth purchase. Gain maximum visibility with event signage highlighting your sponsorship and the opportunity to display your banner before and during the event.
Gain high visibility at the event with prominent event signage and the opportunity to display your banner before and during the event, without purchasing an exhibit booth.
Receive recognition with a mention and your logo on WJAC as part of the event promotion. This sponsorship offers valuable exposure to the local audience through televised advertising.
Showcase your business with a billboard advertisement as part of the event promotion. Must be paid in full by January 16, 2026 to secure placement and visibility.
Available separately for all exhibitors. Choose either a 6-foot or 8-foot table to fit your booth space.
Available separately for all exhibitors. Includes a cloth skirt with a protective plastic cover to dress your 6-foot or 8-foot table.
$2 Each
Available separately for all exhibitors.
