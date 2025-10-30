2026 MEGA SHOW

500 Galleria Dr

Johnstown, PA 15904, USA

10’ x 10’ Exhibit Booth – Member Rate
$390

Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 10 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

10’ x 10’ Exhibit Booth – Non-Member Rate
$650

For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 10’ x 10’ space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

Double Booth –Member Rate
$720

Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 20 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

Double Booth – Non-Member Rate
$1,250

For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 20 feet x 10 feet space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

MegaBooth – 600 Square Feet (Member Rate)
$1,560

Get more space for less! Available to members of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Cambria Regional Chamber, Somerset County Builders Association, or Builders Association of Cambria County. Includes 600 square feet of exhibit space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

MegaBooth – 600 Square Feet (Non-Member Rate)
$2,100

Enjoy a larger display area at a reduced rate per square foot. For exhibitors who are not members of the listed organizations. Includes 600 square feet of exhibit space with standard pipe and drape.
Table and chairs available separately.

Government or Political Booth
$220

Reserved for local, state, and federal government agencies, as well as political candidates, committees, and organizations. This booth option provides an opportunity to share information, promote initiatives, or connect with the community in a non-commercial setting.
Table and chairs available separately.

Community Service Booth
$100

Designed for nonprofit organizations, charities, and community service groups to share information, promote programs, and engage with the public. Space is limited and allocated subject to availability.

Table and chairs available separately.

Direct Sales Booth – Carryable Merchandise Only
$100

Reserved for direct sales representatives selling products that can be carried by hand (no large or heavy equipment). Ideal for vendors offering jewelry, crafts, health and beauty products, or other small merchandise.
Table and chairs available separately.

Show Sponsor with Booth
$100

Available only with a booth purchase. Gain maximum visibility with event signage highlighting your sponsorship and the opportunity to display your banner before and during the event.

Show Sponsor – Without Booth
$200

Gain high visibility at the event with prominent event signage and the opportunity to display your banner before and during the event, without purchasing an exhibit booth.

TV Ad Sponsor (WJAC)
$750

Receive recognition with a mention and your logo on WJAC as part of the event promotion. This sponsorship offers valuable exposure to the local audience through televised advertising.

Billboard Sponsor
$385

Showcase your business with a billboard advertisement as part of the event promotion. Must be paid in full by January 16, 2026 to secure placement and visibility.

Table Rental – 6' or 8'
$12

Available separately for all exhibitors. Choose either a 6-foot or 8-foot table to fit your booth space.

Table Linen – Cloth Skirt & Plastic Cover
$20

Available separately for all exhibitors. Includes a cloth skirt with a protective plastic cover to dress your 6-foot or 8-foot table.

Chair Rental
$2

$2 Each
Available separately for all exhibitors.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing