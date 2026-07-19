Jazz Bruch

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Secure your seat early and save! Includes admission to the 25th Ministry Anniversary Jazz Brunch Celebration, live jazz entertainment, a delicious brunch, fellowship, and the special tribute honoring Pastor Teffany D. Pierce Sr. & Lady J
Experience an elegant afternoon of live jazz, delicious brunch, and celebration as we honor 25 years of faithful ministry by Pastor Teffany D. Pierce Sr. and Lady J. Your ticket grants full access to all event festivities. 🎶🏆✨
VIP access includes premium seating, live jazz, brunch, and special recognition during our 25th Ministry Anniversary Celebration.
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