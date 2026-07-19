A golden "25 YEARS" emblem with a ribbon and laurel wreath sits on a purple platform in the foreground, while the background features elegant gold lettering announcing a "Jazz Brunch Celebration" for The JROC Church's 25 years of ministry.
JRoc Church

Hosted by

JRoc Church

About this event

Jazz Bruch

188 New Liberty Church Rd

Braselton, GA 30517, USA

Early Bird Admission
$30
Available until Aug 16

Secure your seat early and save! Includes admission to the 25th Ministry Anniversary Jazz Brunch Celebration, live jazz entertainment, a delicious brunch, fellowship, and the special tribute honoring Pastor Teffany D. Pierce Sr. & Lady J

General Admission
$40

Experience an elegant afternoon of live jazz, delicious brunch, and celebration as we honor 25 years of faithful ministry by Pastor Teffany D. Pierce Sr. and Lady J. Your ticket grants full access to all event festivities. 🎶🏆✨

VIP Sponsorship
$100

VIP access includes premium seating, live jazz, brunch, and special recognition during our 25th Ministry Anniversary Celebration.

Add a donation for JRoc Church

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