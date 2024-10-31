Win a Harley & Save Lives SusansLife.org

PURPOSE

Raise money to help Susan's Life help others beat cancer. By purchasing a Harley Raffle ticket, you will play an important role in helping us fulfill our mission to support those who have cancer and their families WIN battles with cancer.

TICKET PRICE & LIMITS

We will sell 5,000 tickets at $25 each to the public. There are no limits on the number of tickets one may purchase. Non-winning tickets have no value. 100% of raffle proceeds will go to Susan's Life to help cancer patients and their families with hotel stays, travel expenses, gas, and screenings for those less fortunate. Purchased tickets will be available online, and the purchaser does not need to be present to win. Those contracted to help sell tickets and related to Susan's Life Board Members are prohibited from winning the raffle; however, their friends and relatives are permitted to participate. One must be 18 years of age or older to purchase tickets. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE.

TAXES

The winner will be responsible for paying all required federal taxes. The winner will also be responsible for all costs and actions associated with registering the motorcycle (title, registration, insurance, etc.).

DRAWING

The drawing will take place no later than Thursday, October 31, 2024 (date and time to be announced), will be witnessed by a neutral party from Harley Davidson, and will be recorded. Susan's Life may decide to host the drawing prior to October 31, 2024, should tickets sell out before then. Tickets will be on sale until October 31, 2024, until 5 PM EST or until all 5,000 are sold. The winner does not have to be present at the raffle to win.

POSSESSION OF THE MOTORCYCLE

We will notify the winner via email and phone immediately following the drawing. We will attempt to EMAIL and CALL the winner 3 times; if there is no response, we will draw another winner. The winner must take possession of the motorcycle no later than 20 days after the drawing. Susan's Life and Harley Davidson will make reasonable efforts to protect the motorcycle from damage, and the winner will accept the motorcycle AS IS. The winner must schedule pick-up with Nick from Susanslife.org and pickup will be located in either Charleston or Myrtle Beach SC. Once claimed, neither Susan's Life nor Harley Davidson have any claim on what happens with the motorcycle, nor any responsibility for any maintenance or repair. Factory warranties will remain in place through their stated term.

MORE INFORMATION

Email [email protected] or call 843.225.0470.





I have been blessed by so many people I can not keep count and I would like to thank everyone for your continued blessing and prayers. I would like to pay it forward for those less fortunate! Love Susan



