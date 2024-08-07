2024 Wildlife Photography Contest and Silent Auction Corporate Sponsorship
Keystone Species
$5,000
Keystone species are those that have a disproportionately large impact on their environment relative to their abundance. They play a critical role in maintaining the structure of an ecosystem, influencing the types and numbers of various other species in a community.
By donating at the Keystone Species level, you are providing substantial support that will enable us to fund multiple internships, ensuring that more underrepresented individuals can participate in conservation research. Your contribution will also help us organize and run the photography contest, enhancing its reach and impact.
Ecosystem Engineer
$2,500
Ecosystem engineers are organisms that create, modify, maintain, or destroy habitats, significantly impacting the availability of resources for other species. Examples include beavers and their dams or corals and their reefs.
As an Ecosystem Engineer sponsor, your contribution will help us build and sustain critical aspects of our programs. This includes covering costs for essential research equipment and materials, allowing our team to carry out innovative and impactful conservation projects.
Sentinel Species
$1,000
Sentinel species are animals used to detect risks to humans by providing advance warning of danger. They are indicators of environmental health, often giving early signs of potential problems in an ecosystem.
A donation at the Sentinel Species level will help us monitor and maintain the health of our conservation programs. Your support will allow us to offer stipends and field gear to our interns, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed and contribute meaningfully to our research initiatives.
Pollinator
$500
Pollinators are species that move pollen from one flower to another, facilitating plant reproduction. They are vital for the production of many fruits, vegetables, and nuts, playing a crucial role in ecosystem health and agriculture.
By supporting us at the Pollinator level, you are enabling the small but vital operations that keep our programs running smoothly. Your donation will help provide field gear to students and fund outreach to engage the community and raise awareness about conservation efforts.
Disperser
$250
Dispersers are organisms that spread seeds or spores, facilitating plant propagation and the maintenance of biodiversity. Examples include birds and mammals that eat fruit and excrete the seeds elsewhere.
A Disperser level donation will help us with the foundational tasks necessary for our day-to-day operations. Your support will go towards administrative costs, ensuring that our programs are well-organized and effective in achieving our mission.
