2024 Wildlife Photography Contest and Silent Auction Corporate Sponsorship

Keystone species are those that have a disproportionately large impact on their environment relative to their abundance. They play a critical role in maintaining the structure of an ecosystem, influencing the types and numbers of various other species in a community. By donating at the Keystone Species level, you are providing substantial support that will enable us to fund multiple internships, ensuring that more underrepresented individuals can participate in conservation research. Your contribution will also help us organize and run the photography contest, enhancing its reach and impact.

Keystone species are those that have a disproportionately large impact on their environment relative to their abundance. They play a critical role in maintaining the structure of an ecosystem, influencing the types and numbers of various other species in a community. By donating at the Keystone Species level, you are providing substantial support that will enable us to fund multiple internships, ensuring that more underrepresented individuals can participate in conservation research. Your contribution will also help us organize and run the photography contest, enhancing its reach and impact.

seeMoreDetailsMobile