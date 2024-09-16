Jackson Softball Kickoff 2025

Would you like to pre purchase Reverse Raffle “softballs” for $10 per ball? Reverse Raffle Softball Edition- purchase a ping pong ball and your name will be written on it (in lieu of numbers) and entered into the reverse raffle on the night of the event. Option to buy back in will be available at the event. If you wish to buy multiple balls, simply add desired “ticket” quantity and enter the name to be written on each ball in the field for each ticket. Example: John Smith wants 3 balls and his wife Katie Smith would like 2 balls entered into the Reverse Raffle; John Smith would write his name in 3 ticket fields and enter Katie Smith in 2 ticket fields.

Would you like to pre purchase Reverse Raffle “softballs” for $10 per ball? Reverse Raffle Softball Edition- purchase a ping pong ball and your name will be written on it (in lieu of numbers) and entered into the reverse raffle on the night of the event. Option to buy back in will be available at the event. If you wish to buy multiple balls, simply add desired “ticket” quantity and enter the name to be written on each ball in the field for each ticket. Example: John Smith wants 3 balls and his wife Katie Smith would like 2 balls entered into the Reverse Raffle; John Smith would write his name in 3 ticket fields and enter Katie Smith in 2 ticket fields.

seeMoreDetailsMobile