The Virginia Association Of Chapters Of Alpha Phi Alpha
TEST***2025 VACAPAF Convention (Members Only)
((Test)) Regular Registration - Alumni Brother
$2
Ticket includes general admission to all sessions. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
Ticket includes general admission to all sessions. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
((Test)) Regular Registration - College Brother
$1
Ticket includes general admission to all sessions. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
Ticket includes general admission to all sessions. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
((Test)) Spouse Registration
$3
Ticket includes general admission to Ladies attending the Ladies Program events. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
Ticket includes general admission to Ladies attending the Ladies Program events. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
((Test)) Vendor Registration
$4
This ticket is for pre-approved vendors for this event only. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.
This ticket is for pre-approved vendors for this event only. Transaction fees are non-refundable. Important Note: Full COVID-19 Vaccination Status Required for Attendance. No Refunds will be issued for non-compliance.