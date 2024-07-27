Volunteer Registration - Holiday Soiree 2024

***WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE EVENT***
Can't make it to the Holiday Soiree - but still want to help us? We need hands before the event too! We have a few things that need helping hands before the event is here - such as: reaching out to jewelry stores, seeking sponsors, collecting raffle prizes, and putting together event decor.
***WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE EVENT***
Can't make it to the Holiday Soiree - but still want to help us? We need hands before the event too! We have a few things that need helping hands before the event is here - such as: reaching out to jewelry stores, seeking sponsors, collecting raffle prizes, and putting together event decor.
Set Up (11am to 4pm)
free
****11am-4pm****
Are you skilled at transforming spaces with your creativity? Join our Event Setup Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and help us create a magical atmosphere! On November 3rd, from 12pm to 5pm, your expertise and teamwork will play a pivotal role in turning the venue into a captivating holiday haven.
With your creative flair, attention to detail, and collaborative spirit, you'll be instrumental in creating an ambiance that sparkles with holiday magic. Your efforts will help shape the scene and set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Join us in crafting an atmosphere that dazzles and delights. If you're excited to roll up your sleeves and collaborate with a dynamic team, let's work together to weave enchantment into every corner.
****11am-4pm****
Are you skilled at transforming spaces with your creativity? Join our Event Setup Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and help us create a magical atmosphere! On November 3rd, from 12pm to 5pm, your expertise and teamwork will play a pivotal role in turning the venue into a captivating holiday haven.
With your creative flair, attention to detail, and collaborative spirit, you'll be instrumental in creating an ambiance that sparkles with holiday magic. Your efforts will help shape the scene and set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Join us in crafting an atmosphere that dazzles and delights. If you're excited to roll up your sleeves and collaborate with a dynamic team, let's work together to weave enchantment into every corner.
Welcome Ambassador (Check-in) (4:30pm-9pm)
free
****4:30pm-9pm****
Get ready to be the face of a heartfelt welcome! As a Warm Welcome Ambassador, you'll be the first touchpoint for guests entering The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. Your role is to set the tone for the event by offering a warm smile, assisting with check-in, and ensuring everyone feels the spirit of the season.
With your friendly demeanor and helpful attitude, you'll create a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Your presence will be a beacon of hospitality, making guests feel valued and excited to be part of our festive celebration.
If you're eager to make a positive first impression and set the stage for a memorable evening, we'd love to have you on our team.
****4:30pm-9pm****
Get ready to be the face of a heartfelt welcome! As a Warm Welcome Ambassador, you'll be the first touchpoint for guests entering The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. Your role is to set the tone for the event by offering a warm smile, assisting with check-in, and ensuring everyone feels the spirit of the season.
With your friendly demeanor and helpful attitude, you'll create a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Your presence will be a beacon of hospitality, making guests feel valued and excited to be part of our festive celebration.
If you're eager to make a positive first impression and set the stage for a memorable evening, we'd love to have you on our team.
Raffle Ticket Enthusiast (4:30pm-9pm)
free
****4:30pm-9pm****
Are you a natural when it comes to sparking enthusiasm and rallying support? We're seeking a passionate volunteer to take charge of our raffle ticket sales at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. Your friendly demeanor and knack for engaging conversations will shine as you encourage guests to be part of something bigger – contributing to life-changing study abroad experiences for underprivileged college students.
If you thrive on creating connections and have a flair for getting others excited about giving back, this position is tailor-made for you. Join us in making a difference and spreading holiday cheer one raffle ticket at a time.
****4:30pm-9pm****
Are you a natural when it comes to sparking enthusiasm and rallying support? We're seeking a passionate volunteer to take charge of our raffle ticket sales at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. Your friendly demeanor and knack for engaging conversations will shine as you encourage guests to be part of something bigger – contributing to life-changing study abroad experiences for underprivileged college students.
If you thrive on creating connections and have a flair for getting others excited about giving back, this position is tailor-made for you. Join us in making a difference and spreading holiday cheer one raffle ticket at a time.
Event Support (4:30pm-9pm)
free
****4:30pm-9pm****
Are you ready to be the secret ingredient that makes events shine? Join us as an Event Support Volunteer at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and be the extra set of hands that brings our celebration to life! Your flexibility and willingness to jump in wherever needed will ensure the event runs smoothly and guests have an unforgettable experience.
From assisting with registration to helping guests navigate the event, you'll play a crucial role in making the magic happen. Your dedication will be the glue that holds everything together, creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.
Join our team of go-getters who are committed to making this holiday event truly special.
****4:30pm-9pm****
Are you ready to be the secret ingredient that makes events shine? Join us as an Event Support Volunteer at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and be the extra set of hands that brings our celebration to life! Your flexibility and willingness to jump in wherever needed will ensure the event runs smoothly and guests have an unforgettable experience.
From assisting with registration to helping guests navigate the event, you'll play a crucial role in making the magic happen. Your dedication will be the glue that holds everything together, creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.
Join our team of go-getters who are committed to making this holiday event truly special.
Pie Ambassador (4:30pm-9pm)
free
****4:30pm-9pm****
Do you have a passion for making taste buds dance? Join our team as a Pie Ambassador at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and be the bearer of deliciousness! Your mission: infuse joy into the event by sharing delectable samples of our renowned Berry Custard pie. Your efforts not only add a sweet note to the festivities but also serve as the perfect segue to introduce our exciting Holiday Pie Drive!
Your role doesn't end with just pie-tasting magic. As a Pie Ambassador, you'll be a guide, helping guests pre-order their own pies for the holidays. With your warm interactions and attention to detail, you'll make the pie pre-order process as delightful as the treats themselves.
If you're ready to immerse guests in a world of flavor and ensure they leave with a slice of anticipation for our Holiday Pie Drive, this role is for you!
****4:30pm-9pm****
Do you have a passion for making taste buds dance? Join our team as a Pie Ambassador at The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree and be the bearer of deliciousness! Your mission: infuse joy into the event by sharing delectable samples of our renowned Berry Custard pie. Your efforts not only add a sweet note to the festivities but also serve as the perfect segue to introduce our exciting Holiday Pie Drive!
Your role doesn't end with just pie-tasting magic. As a Pie Ambassador, you'll be a guide, helping guests pre-order their own pies for the holidays. With your warm interactions and attention to detail, you'll make the pie pre-order process as delightful as the treats themselves.
If you're ready to immerse guests in a world of flavor and ensure they leave with a slice of anticipation for our Holiday Pie Drive, this role is for you!
"Tree of Global Experiences" Guide (5pm-9pm)
free
****5pm-9pm****
Are you ready to be the conductor of holiday kindness? As the "Tree of Global Experiences" Guide, you'll be the architect of unique giving experiences. This enchanting tree showcases an array of symbolic ornaments, each representing a different facet of our transformative study abroad program – from immersive cultural experiences to empowering educational opportunities.
Your role is to guide and inspire guests as they select ornaments that resonate with their passion for global discovery. With your friendly guidance and a touch of wanderlust, you'll empower individuals to shape contributions that align with their values, allowing them to directly impact the lives of young minds seeking international horizons.
With each chosen ornament, donors can specify their support for specific items such as plane tickets, backpacks, travel necessities, hotel stays, and more. Your guidance will help transform their generosity into tangible contributions, fueling the dreams of young learners.
If you're excited about turning generosity into a personalized adventure and helping others create lasting impact through education and cultural exchange, this is for you!
****5pm-9pm****
Are you ready to be the conductor of holiday kindness? As the "Tree of Global Experiences" Guide, you'll be the architect of unique giving experiences. This enchanting tree showcases an array of symbolic ornaments, each representing a different facet of our transformative study abroad program – from immersive cultural experiences to empowering educational opportunities.
Your role is to guide and inspire guests as they select ornaments that resonate with their passion for global discovery. With your friendly guidance and a touch of wanderlust, you'll empower individuals to shape contributions that align with their values, allowing them to directly impact the lives of young minds seeking international horizons.
With each chosen ornament, donors can specify their support for specific items such as plane tickets, backpacks, travel necessities, hotel stays, and more. Your guidance will help transform their generosity into tangible contributions, fueling the dreams of young learners.
If you're excited about turning generosity into a personalized adventure and helping others create lasting impact through education and cultural exchange, this is for you!
Break Down (8pm to 11pm)
free
****8pm-11pm****
Do you possess both strength and an eye for efficiency? We're searching for dedicated volunteers to be part of our Event Tear-Down Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. On November 3rd, from 8pm to 11pm, your muscle and determination will play a crucial role in dismantling our event, ensuring everything winds down smoothly.
As we bid adieu to a night of laughter, connections, and memorable moments, your efforts will help us wrap up the magic. If you're ready to lend a hand in breaking down and storing event essentials, your contribution will be a vital part of our team's success.
****8pm-11pm****
Do you possess both strength and an eye for efficiency? We're searching for dedicated volunteers to be part of our Event Tear-Down Team for The Traveling Youth's Holiday Soiree. On November 3rd, from 8pm to 11pm, your muscle and determination will play a crucial role in dismantling our event, ensuring everything winds down smoothly.
As we bid adieu to a night of laughter, connections, and memorable moments, your efforts will help us wrap up the magic. If you're ready to lend a hand in breaking down and storing event essentials, your contribution will be a vital part of our team's success.
Dinner Server (5:30pm-9pm)
free
***5:30pm-9pm****
Be the one to help us serve up our delicious dinner from Michelina's Italian Restaurant! We need dedicated hands to serving the food in portions to our wonderful guests!
***5:30pm-9pm****
Be the one to help us serve up our delicious dinner from Michelina's Italian Restaurant! We need dedicated hands to serving the food in portions to our wonderful guests!