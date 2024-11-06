Designer Bag BINGO 2025

FASHION ICON Event Sponsor | $1,000.00 Reserved table of eight (8) at front of the venue Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium

FASHION ICON Event Sponsor | $1,000.00 Reserved table of eight (8) at front of the venue Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium

seeMoreDetailsMobile