Designer Bag BINGO 2025

Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America | 2501 Putty Hill Ave

Parkville, MD 21234, USA

Fashion Icon Event Sponsor | $1,000
FASHION ICON Event Sponsor | $1,000.00 Reserved table of eight (8) at front of the venue Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Signature Special Bingo Game Sponsors | $500
SIGNATURE Sponsors | $500 Naming of a Special Bingo Game Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Signature Special Raffle Prize Sponsors | $500
SIGNATURE Special Raffle Prize Sponsors | $500 Naming of a Special Raffle Prize Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Trendsetting Regular Bingo Game Sponsors | $300
TRENDSETTING Regular Bingo Game Sponsors | $300 Naming of a Regular Bingo Game Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Fashionable Refreshment Sponsors | $200
FASHIONABLE Refreshment Sponsors | $200 Naming of Refreshments Area Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Fashionable Early Bird Game Sponsor | $200
FASHIONABLE Early Bird Game Sponsor | $200 Naming of the Early Bird Game Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Fashionable Last Chance Prize Sponsor | $200
FASHIONABLE Last Chance Prize Sponsor | $200 Naming of Last Chance Prize Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Fashionable Door Prize Sponsors | $200
FASHIONABLE Door Prize Sponsors | $200 Naming of Door Prizes Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Fashionable 2nd Place Prize Sponsors | $200
FASHIONABLE 2nd Place Prize Sponsors | $200 Naming of 2nd Place Prize Signage on display at the event Recognition on the website and social media platforms Acknowledgement from the podium
Group Tickets | Table of Ten
$300
Group Tickets in Advance: $300/table of 10 reserved. All attendees must have a purchased ticket. Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Group Tickets | Table of Eight
$240
Group Tickets in Advance: $240/table of 8 reserved. All attendees must have a purchased ticket. Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Individual Tickets in Advance
$30
Individual Tickets in Advance: $30 per person until 11:55 PM on 1.24.25. No reserved seating. $35 per person at the door. All attendees must have a purchased ticket. Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
