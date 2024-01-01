2024 Character Family Dinner

Please join us for the 1st Annual PTO Perry Elementary Character Family Dinner-Friday, April 19th, 5-7 PM
Perry Elementary Cafeteria
$10 per adult/$5 per child
Ticket Includes:
Mac & cheese, popcorn chicken, cheese bakes ziti, bread sticks, tossed salad, drink & dessert all with some of your favorite characters stopping by your tables!
Raffle/Prizes & More
Terms and Conditions:
The ticket is valid for one person only.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets must be presented upon entry.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The ticket price includes one dinner, dessert, and drink