2024 Character Family Dinner

201 4th St, Shoemakersville, PA 19555, USA

Please join us for the 1st Annual PTO Perry Elementary Character Family Dinner-Friday, April 19th, 5-7 PM

Perry Elementary Cafeteria

$10 per adult/$5 per child

Ticket Includes:

Mac & cheese, popcorn chicken, cheese bakes ziti, bread sticks, tossed salad, drink & dessert all with some of your favorite characters stopping by your tables!

Raffle/Prizes & More


Terms and Conditions:

The ticket is valid for one person only.  

Tickets are non-refundable. 

Tickets must be presented upon entry.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. 

The ticket price includes one dinner, dessert, and drink

