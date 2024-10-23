Cincy Blues Society's Silent Auction

"Blues & Brushstrokes: Teeny Tucker Original" Immerse yourself in the soulful world of blues with this exclusive package featuring an original artwork by renowned blues singer Teeny Tucker. This vibrant acrylic on canvas piece (20" x 24") comes professionally framed and ready to hang, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of musical and visual artistry. Package includes: Original Teeny Tucker acrylic painting Professionally framed and ready to display Signed CD by Teeny Tucker This package offers a rare chance to bring home a piece of blues history while supporting a worthy cause. Don't miss out on owning this one-of-a-kind creation that marries visual art with musical legacy. Opening Bid $75, Bid Increment $10

