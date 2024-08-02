2024 Orange County Prayer Breakfast

*Table for 10 at Breakfast – Priority Table Location
*Display Space: Outside Ballroom – Hallway Nearest the Doors
*Large Size Logo displayed on Prayer Breakfast Website and on Video Screen
during breakfast
Corporate Sponsor
$2,500
*Table for 10 at Breakfast – Central Table Location
*Display Space: Outside Ballroom in Hallway
*Mid - Size Logo displayed on Prayer Breakfast Website and on Video Screen
during Breakfast
Community Sponsor
$1,500
*Table for 10 at Breakfast – Reserved Table
*Logo displayed on Prayer Breakfast Website and on Video Screen during breakfast
