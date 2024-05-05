2024 Fashion for Education Tickets - Public

West Essex Foundation for Education (WEFE) is excited to announce the 2024 Fashion for Education event featuring the graduating class of 2024. The 2024 Fashion for Education event will be at the Clubhouse in Fairfield, NJ on Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 6pm - 9pm. The Fashion for Education event is our major fundraising event each year. WEFE strives to enhance the quality of education for the West Essex Regional School District by funding state of the art teaching materials and innovative programs that facilitate student achievement and promote excellence in education. Our community appreciates your support!





Tickets $65

Buffet included

Space is limited





At checkout, please choose 'other' from the dropdown menu to avoid all fees.





Questions -[email protected]



