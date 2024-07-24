P.I.E. Accessories

The AeroLOFT™ Anywhere Belt Bag is a unisex, multi-functional bag designed for an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Constructed of water-resistant 290T polyester fabric, it features an easy-access zippered main compartment with 2 inside mesh pockets and a backside zippered side stash pocket. The sleek, compact design is perfect for phone, keys, and wallet, and can be worn as a cross-body, shoulder pack, fanny pack, or waist pack. Metallic grey performance polyester interior lining is water and punctu. 8" L x 1.75" W x 5.5" H