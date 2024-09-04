Soldiers' Angels Silent Auction

Custom Chris Reeve and William Harsey Green Beret Knife
$40
Don't miss your opportunity to add this beautiful custom Chris Reeve and William Harsey Green Beret knife! Not only is this knife great for any collection, it commemorates the kick-off of the Soldiers' Angels/Longtab Brewing partnership with both logos engraved on the blade!
This one-of-a-kind blade is a must-see!
PLEASE NOTE: This item can be shipped! You do not need to be in San Antonio to bid on this item!
Rustic Wooden American Flag Wall Decor
$100
Bring a touch of Americana charm to your space with this rustic wooden American flag! Crafted from real wood with authentic rustic details, it’s the perfect accent for a man cave, memorabilia wall, or living room. This beautifully crafted flag adds a timeless, patriotic feel and is sure to be a striking conversation starter!
DIMENSIONS: 42" long x 22.25" wide
PLEASE NOTE: This item MUST be picked up in person at Longtab Brewing!! It is large, fairly heavy, and expensive to ship! Please do not bid unless you are able to pick up in San Antonio.
Soldiers' Angels Swag Bag
$40
Show your support for Soldiers' Angels with this stylish swag bag! Inside, you'll find our best-selling t-shirt featuring the powerful Soldiers' Angels vision on the back:
May No Soldier Go Unloved, May No Soldier Walk Alone, May No Soldier Be Forgotten, Until They All Come Home.
The set also includes a cozy sweatshirt, dog tag, baseball cap, coffee mug, and magnet—everything you need to wear your support proudly!
PLEASE NOTE: This item will NOT be available for pickup at Longtab after the auction closes. A Soldiers' Angels representative will reach out to you to collect your shirt size and all items will be shipped directly to the address you provide.
4 Round Trip Flights on Spirit Airlines
$800
4 round-trip flights on Spirit Airlines! Including one carry-on bag (this includes priority boarding), one checked bag, one personal item standard seats. Upgraded seats are available for purchase on Spirit.com or at the airport in advance of departure.
Travelers are only responsible for government taxes and fees starting from $5.60 (USD) per segment, per person (varies based on your destination).
PLEASE NOTE: This item can be shipped! You do not need to be in San Antonio to bid on this item!
Movado Men's Watch - Museum Classic
$200
Men's Museum Classic watch, 40 mm yellow gold PVD-finished stainless steel case, black Museum dial with yellow gold-toned dot and hands, black calfskin strap with stainless steel buckle.
Valued at $650, this stunning timepiece combines sleek, modern design with timeless elegance—making it the perfect accessory for any occasion!
PLEASE NOTE: This item can be shipped! You do not need to be in San Antonio to bid on this item!
Revolver American Bourbon Whiskey, Recon Rings, and Landry's
$50
Item 1) Revolver American Bourbon Whiskey Collector's Edition 375ml - This Collector's Edition Bourbon Whiskey is sure to bring a tasty shot to your taste buds! No, seriously. Each bottle is shaped like a revolver, so you are literally bringing a tasty shot to your taste buds! One gun with four ceramic shot glasses.
Item 2) TWO (2) $25 gift cards ($50 total) to Veteran-owned and combat-tested Recon Rings. These rings are safe and comfortable for those who live in kinetic environments.
Item 3) $25 gift card to Landry's restaurants
PLEASE NOTE: This item MUST be picked up in person at Longtab Brewing!! Please do not bid unless you are able to pick up in San Antonio.
2 Bottles of Horse Soldier award-winning Bourbon Whiskey, including 1 Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey and 1 Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
The Horse Soldier Bourbon story is woven into the fabric of one of America’s most historic moments. Just days after 9/11, elite teams of Green Berets were inserted into Afghanistan, some on horseback. Dubbed the “Horse Soldiers”, their exploits were retold in the Hollywood blockbuster 12 strong, the CNN documentary "Legion of Brothers", and memorialized by America’s Response Monument located at Ground Zero in New York City.
PLEASE NOTE: This item MUST be picked up in person at Longtab Brewing!! Please do not bid unless you are able to pick up in San Antonio.
