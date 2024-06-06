High Holy Days 2024 - Members

1:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for children in grades 3-7 and their families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Younger and older siblings are invited to attend. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.

1:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for children in grades 3-7 and their families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Younger and older siblings are invited to attend. Select the number of people attending. Please only register for the services you will attend, so we can plan accordingly.

seeMoreDetailsMobile