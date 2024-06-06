High Holy Days 2024 - Members

Admission to 6:30PM Sanctuary Service on Wednesday, October 2.
Rosh Hashanah Eve Service
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Service
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Thursday, October 3.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Service
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Junior Congregation
For students in Pre-K through 4th Grade at 10AM on Thursday, October 3.
Rosh Hashanah Day 1 Junior Congregation
High Holy Days Childcare
Childcare is available during our 10AM Sanctuary Service on Rosh Hashanah Day 1, 8:30AM Sanctuary Service on Yom Kippur, and our 12PM Sanctuary Service on Yom Kippur for children ages 1 - Pre-K.
T'fillah & Tikkun: Family Prayer Experience
1:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for children in grades 3-7 and their families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Younger and older siblings are invited to attend.
T'fillah & Tikkun: Family Prayer Experience
Rosh Hashanah Children's Service
3:30PM service on Thursday, October 3, for preschool-aged children and their families.
Rosh Hashanah Children's Service
Tashlich
Admission to participate in Tashlich Ritual at 4:15PM on Thursday, October 3.
Tashlich
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Service
Admission to 10AM Sanctuary Service on Friday, October 4.
Rosh Hashanah Day 2 Service
Rosh Hashanah Singles Oneg
Connect with other singles at our brunch-style Oneg following the 10AM service on Friday, October 4. Enjoy great food, Shana Tovatinis and vibrant conversation.
Shabbat & Kol Nidre Service
Shabbat & Kol Nidre Service
Shabbat & Yom Kippur Service (8:30AM or 12PM)
Shabbat & Yom Kippur Service (8:30AM or 12PM)
Yom Kippur 8:30AM Junior Congregation
For students in Pre-K through 4th Grade at 8:30AM on Saturday, October 12.
Yom Kippur 8:30AM Junior Congregation
Yom Kippur 12PM Junior Congregation
For students in Pre-K through 4th Grade at 12PM on Saturday, October 12.
Yom Kippur 12PM Junior Congregation
Yom Kippur Children's Service
3:30PM service on Saturday, October 12, for preschool-aged children and their families.
Yom Kippur Children's Service
Yom Kippur Fast Talk Service
Yom Kippur Fast Talk Service
Yom Kippur Afternoon & Evening Service
Yom Kippur Afternoon & Evening Service
