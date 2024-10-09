Sponsorship-A Story Book Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour

Nutcracker Sponsor – $1,000
Package includes:
Key Sponsorship Status and Mentions
Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
4 Tickets to Friday Candlelight Night & Weekend Tour
Mentioned on all Yard Signage at each house
Includes 12 month Marketing Feature on Website and FB
Nutcracker Sponsor – $1,000
Package includes:
Key Sponsorship Status and Mentions
Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
4 Tickets to Friday Candlelight Night & Weekend Tour
Mentioned on all Yard Signage at each house
Includes 12 month Marketing Feature on Website and FB
Christmas Carol Level Sponsor
$750
CHRISTMAS CAROL LEVEL SPONSOR-$750
Package includes:
Sponsor of a featured house on the tour
Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
2 tickets to Friday Candlelight & Weekend House Tour
Yard signage at sponsored house
Includes 6 month online Sponsor on Website and FB with monthly feature ad
CHRISTMAS CAROL LEVEL SPONSOR-$750
Package includes:
Sponsor of a featured house on the tour
Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
2 tickets to Friday Candlelight & Weekend House Tour
Yard signage at sponsored house
Includes 6 month online Sponsor on Website and FB with monthly feature ad
Polar Express Level Sponsor
$500
POLAR EXPRESS SPONSOR-$500
Package includes:
Room Sponsor with Signage
Half-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
2 Tickets to the tour
POLAR EXPRESS SPONSOR-$500
Package includes:
Room Sponsor with Signage
Half-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
2 Tickets to the tour
Night Before Christmas Level Sponsor
$250
NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS LEVEL SPONSOR– $250
Package includes:
Quarter-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
Mention on the event webpage
Listed in event & social media promotions
NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS LEVEL SPONSOR– $250
Package includes:
Quarter-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book
Mention on the event webpage
Listed in event & social media promotions
Whoville with a Heart Sponsor Level
$150
WHOVILLE WITH A HEAR SPONSOR-$150
Package includes:
Business name listed on the sponsor page in the tour book
Mention on event webpage
WHOVILLE WITH A HEAR SPONSOR-$150
Package includes:
Business name listed on the sponsor page in the tour book
Mention on event webpage
Grinch Level Sponsor
$25
This Patron or Gift Basket level agrees to either make a donation or donate a gift basket with a minimum value of $25. Baskets will be used in raffle offered during the Storybook Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour.
If you are donating a basket, please contact Darlene directly at 814-823-2116 to arrange pickup.
Please notify us at [email protected] to arrange a pickup on your basket. Thank you.
This Patron or Gift Basket level agrees to either make a donation or donate a gift basket with a minimum value of $25. Baskets will be used in raffle offered during the Storybook Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour.
If you are donating a basket, please contact Darlene directly at 814-823-2116 to arrange pickup.
Please notify us at [email protected] to arrange a pickup on your basket. Thank you.