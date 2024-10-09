Sponsorship-A Story Book Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour

Waterford

PA 16441

Nutcracker Level Sponsor item
Nutcracker Level Sponsor
$1,000
Nutcracker Sponsor – $1,000 Package includes: Key Sponsorship Status and Mentions Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book 4 Tickets to Friday Candlelight Night & Weekend Tour Mentioned on all Yard Signage at each house Includes 12 month Marketing Feature on Website and FB
Christmas Carol Level Sponsor item
Christmas Carol Level Sponsor
$750
CHRISTMAS CAROL LEVEL SPONSOR-$750 Package includes: Sponsor of a featured house on the tour Full-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book 2 tickets to Friday Candlelight & Weekend House Tour Yard signage at sponsored house Includes 6 month online Sponsor on Website and FB with monthly feature ad
Polar Express Level Sponsor item
Polar Express Level Sponsor
$500
POLAR EXPRESS SPONSOR-$500 Package includes: Room Sponsor with Signage Half-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book 2 Tickets to the tour
Night Before Christmas Level Sponsor item
Night Before Christmas Level Sponsor
$250
NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS LEVEL SPONSOR– $250 Package includes: Quarter-page ad in 5.5 x 8.5" tour book Mention on the event webpage Listed in event & social media promotions
Whoville with a Heart Sponsor Level item
Whoville with a Heart Sponsor Level
$150
WHOVILLE WITH A HEAR SPONSOR-$150 Package includes: Business name listed on the sponsor page in the tour book Mention on event webpage
Grinch Level Sponsor item
Grinch Level Sponsor
$25
This Patron or Gift Basket level agrees to either make a donation or donate a gift basket with a minimum value of $25. Baskets will be used in raffle offered during the Storybook Christmas in Waterford Holiday House Tour. If you are donating a basket, please contact Darlene directly at 814-823-2116 to arrange pickup. Please notify us at [email protected] to arrange a pickup on your basket. Thank you.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing