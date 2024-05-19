Little Troops on the Field | FREE Football Clinic for Military Children

Little Troops on the Field 2024

Little Troops on the Field is a FREE football clinic for military children ages 8-12 years old.





Are you a veteran or an active-duty soldier? Do you have a son or daughter between the ages of 8 -12 years old? If you answered yes, then this is an opportunity you won't want to miss!





Join VETLIFE for Little Troops on the Field a free football clinic Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Howell High School John Dukes Field located at: 1450 Byron Road Howell, MI 48843.





All registered children in attendance will receive a complementary keepsake t-shirt, football, and autographs by Eric Hipple (Detroit Lions QB), Eddie Murray (Detroit Lions K, Super Bowl XXVIII Champion), Roary the Lion (Detroit Lions Official Mascot), Braylon Edwards (New York Jets WR), and current Michigan football players.





The clinic will be two hours long and experienced coaches including former NFL players will be taking children through a training with emphasis on teaching the game and improving techniques for all skill levels and positions. We will also have a special appearance by Roary the Lion the Detroit Lions official mascot. Parents are welcome to attend but we ask that you remain seated in the bleachers during the clinic. We will have an event photographer on site taking photos that you may view and download for free following the event on the VETLIFE Facebook page.





What does your child need to bring:

Comfortable running shoes or football cleats (no spikes).

A sweatshirt or a long sleeve shirt to wear under the complementary t-shirt if needed in cooler weather.

Children are welcome to bring one item for athletes to sign. Please note they will also be receiving a complementary football that players will autograph following the clinic.

If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected].

We look forward to seeing you there!



