Raffle for 2024 WAI Conference package and secondary prizes

Please Verify Your name is on this list below before purchasing a Raffle Ticket(s), you must have been signed up as a member by Nov 14th .

For our "Active Members", we are doing things a little differently this year for our Grand Prize drawing in that it will be a Raffle, $10 a ticket or $30 for 4 tickets. This Raffle is for our Grand Prize of a scholarship to attend the 2024 WAI Conference in Orlando, as well as secondary prizes. This is not only a great way for our Active members to contribute to our upcoming Chapter scholarships they are eligible for, but to give them more chances of winning.