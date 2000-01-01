Volunteer Appreciation Lunch - Rapid City

For your service to those who have honorably served, Midwest Honor Flight invites you to our first Volunteer Appreciation Lunch on Saturday, September 14th. This lunch will celebrate all our wonderful volunteers that make our Mission possible. Midwest Honor Flight is successful due to the dedicated help provided by volunteers who assist veterans at the beginning and end of their flight day, along with providing valuable assistance between flights throughout the year.
RSVP is due by September 1st. Check-in will begin at 11:30 am at the Rapid City American Legion Post 22, with the program following at 12:00 pm.