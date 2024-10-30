Ballet for Adults - Session 2 (Fall)

Classes are from 5-6:15 pm on Thursdays from 11/14-12/12 (no class 11/28) with Meredith Conroy. Age 18+.

Classes are from 5-6:15 pm on Thursdays from 11/14-12/12 (no class 11/28) with Meredith Conroy. Age 18+.

seeMoreDetailsMobile