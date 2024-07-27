MMA Pankration Seminar

Don’t miss the ultimate mixed martial arts seminar with UFC stars Kyler Phillips, ranked 11th in the world, and Marcus McGee! Experience the ancient art of Pankration firsthand as they teach techniques and skills to enthusiasts aged 10 and up. Elevate your game and be part of this exclusive training event! The Gutierrez family, dear to our hearts, is facing a tough time. Antonio, the main breadwinner, is in intensive care after a severe fall, causing emotional and financial strain. Known for their generosity, Antonio and his wife, Maria, have always supported our 2KnucklesSports community. Now, it's our turn to support Martin’s Family. Every bit of help counts. 100% OF PROCEEDS GO TO THE GUTIERREZ FAMILY

Don’t miss the ultimate mixed martial arts seminar with UFC stars Kyler Phillips, ranked 11th in the world, and Marcus McGee! Experience the ancient art of Pankration firsthand as they teach techniques and skills to enthusiasts aged 10 and up. Elevate your game and be part of this exclusive training event! The Gutierrez family, dear to our hearts, is facing a tough time. Antonio, the main breadwinner, is in intensive care after a severe fall, causing emotional and financial strain. Known for their generosity, Antonio and his wife, Maria, have always supported our 2KnucklesSports community. Now, it's our turn to support Martin’s Family. Every bit of help counts. 100% OF PROCEEDS GO TO THE GUTIERREZ FAMILY

seeMoreDetailsMobile