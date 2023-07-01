The 18th Annual AMCSI Conference will be held July 5th-8th 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.



Purpose:

With a condition so rare that only one in 3000 babies born have this neuromuscular disorder, it’s easy to comprehend how alienated anyone with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) must feel. Through the hard work of one mother’s vision and an army of members, the AMC support group has helped bridge the gap with the power of the internet. It is not only the group’s mission to provide and encourage a greater understanding and awareness of this condition, but also to provide a support system. To help those that have felt all their lives an outcast or alone, meet others who have lived that same life, to meet other families who have the same concerns and to provide a resource of information.

But meeting online is not enough. It’s hard to explain to a mom exactly how another mom has taught her child to sit up without the use of his arms, or how one child learned to stand. What so many people take for granted: the ease of walking, typing, eating and breathing those with AMC have had to struggle to adapt to this world. Our conferences solidify that bridge and strengthen the bond of our AMC family. Once a year, we come together, bring professionals, doctors, physical therapists, occupational therapists, provide workshops, and invite people throughout the world to learn, share, laugh, cry, and grow.





Early Bird registration begins for AMCSI Members on March 1st

General registration begins March 26th





Become a Member for early bird registration and discounted tickets.





Early Bird - Member Adult (18&up) with AMC - $110

Early Bird - Member Adult (18&up - $121

Early Bird - Member Child (age 1-17) with AMC - $88

Early Bird - Member Child (age 1-17) - $99.00

Early Bird - Member Child (under 1yo) with AMC -$30.00

Early Bird - Member Child (under 1 year old) - $30.00





Please call us at 1-805-55-AMCSI (1-805-552-6274) if you need to process your registration over the phone.





Please note that Zeffy has a very small processing fee. At checkout, you will see the percentages. Please feel free to change the amount to $0.00 via their custom setting to DEACTIVATE their processing fee.





Once your registration is complete, you will receive the passkey to book your hotel room at our host hotel.

AMCSI has secured a discounted per night rate of $149 plus tax and fees. Self-Parking is free.



The 18th Annual AMCSI Conference is made possible by the generous donations of our sponsors, donors, members and attendees.





Full Agenda of Events will be released at a later date. Please keep an eye on our socials for confirmed speaker announcements.





Annual Conference Events Include:

First Time Attendee Session

Medical Support/Information Sessions

AMC Peer Support Sessions

Children's Programming

AMCSI Dinner

AMCSI Prom

Annual Public Meeting

Annual Group Photo

Annual Silent Auction

AMCSI Merchandise Store

Exhibitors





For any questions regarding conference, please message our planning team at [email protected].





Join the AMC Community Discussion on Facebook : 18th Annual AMCSI Conference



We need YOUR help! Conference cannot be possible without a little help from our community. Please sign up for available volunteer spots for our event. Sign up form will be posted soon.





REFUND POLICY





REGISTRATION REFUNDS:

60+ days prior to July 1, 2023 - Full Refund minus $25 Administrative Fee

59-30 days prior to July 1, 2023- 50% Refund

29 days or less prior to July 1, 2023 - No Refunds



Please Remember

-The 18th Annual AMCSI Conference session, workshops, events, programming is open to registered attendees ONLY.

-You must have your name tag to enter all conference events including PROM and any scheduled Children's Programming activity.

-Please note that every member of your party must be registered to attend conference including caregivers.

-An adult MUST supervise ALL children under the age of 16 at ALL times. Due to the lack of volunteers, we are unable to provide childcare. An individual aged 16 or older MUST remain in the room with your child(ren) during all Children’s Programming.

-Please consult with your or your child’s physician before implementing any new ideas because of attending this conference.

-Alcohol is NOT permitted at any conference event.





Frequently Asked Questions









LIABILITY WAIVER



All persons participating in the 2023 AMCSI Conference at the Hilton Columbus at Easton (hereinafter referred to as “Event”) held on July 5 - July 8, 2023 are required to read, agree to, and sign this waiver before participating.





I hereby release and forever discharge Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Support, Inc., its Board of Directors, and any person working jointly and severally, volunteers, directors, officers, administrators, agents, and assigns (hereinafter referred to as “the Releasees”) from all liability for any and all claims or causes of action of any kind or nature whatsoever and particularly on account of any injuries, both to person and property, which may result from or develop in the future as a result of my participation in the Event.





I further agree that if, despite this Release and Waiver of Liability I or any person on my behalf makes a claim against the Releasees, I will indemnify, save and hold harmless the Releasees from any monetary losses including, but not limited to, legal fees and litigation costs. This release is binding on my heirs, executors, assigns, and administrators.





The undersigned is aware of the risks of participation in the Event. The undersigned assumes all risks. The risks include those foreseen and unforeseen, known and unknown. We may also share or disclose your data to comply with a court order or other legal obligation, to enforce the Site terms of use, and to protect the rights, property or safety of our users and other third-parties.





We may disclose data to government or law enforcement officials or private parties as we determine, in our sole and absolute discretion, is necessary or appropriate to respond to claims or to comply with legal processes, to comply with laws, regulations or ordinances or to prevent or stop illegal, unethical or actionable activity.





If a minor child accompanies me and participates in the Event, I shall be responsible for supervising such minor child (or children). I agree to indemnify the Releasees from and against any claims for damages or injuries (to the child or third parties) to the extent such claims arise from or are related to my failure to exercise due care in supervision.





I acknowledge that photographs may be taken of persons taking part in the Event by AMCSI and waive any rights of compensation or ownership there to. I hereby authorize and consent to either or both of the Releasees, making make use of any Event-related photographs in which I and/or my minor child or children may be included for purposes of news reporting and/or public relations and, further, authorize either or both of the Releasees to publish and/or re-publish such photograph or photographs in the fund raising materials and literature in connection with the Event and other fund raising events.





I hereby declare that I:

• Have read, understood, and voluntarily accept the terms and conditions of this document.

• Recognize my right to seek legal counsel before submitting my registration form.

• Am waiving legal rights and in knowing this, I agree to it of my own free will.





I am aware that my agreement to this Waiver and Release of Liability is in effect once I submit this registration form.

Please submit your full name on registration form, if you accept.









PHOTO RELEASE



1. Video/audio capture of AMCSI sessions and activities is strictly prohibited without express written permission from BOTH: 1.) the session presenter/s, person/s, and 2.) AMCSI. AMCSI reserves all video/audio taping and photography rights at conferences and events. No video or audio taping is permitted in session rooms.



2. Amateur video/audio capture and still photographs are permitted of ambient environments, informal exchanges, and sessions and activities not organized by AMCSI, outside of AMCSI session rooms, provided that appropriate permissions have been granted by the parties affected. AMCSI assumes no liability for copyright and/or intellectual property violations that may occur as a result.



3. Under no circumstances may any length or quality of video/audio capture of AMCSI sessions be used for marketing, advertising, or commercial purposes without express written permission from BOTH: 1.) the session presenter/s, and 2.) AMCSI.



4. Private recording is not allowed without permission. The Board of Directors are authorized to halt the creation of unauthorized recordings.



5. Any costs associated with the creation of an audio/video record must be incurred by those wishing to create the audio/video recording unless funding is specifically authorized by the Board of Directors of AMCSI.



6. Audio/video material created at an AMCSI event shall not be used by the recorders for financial gain without permission from the Board of Directors of AMCSI.



7. AMCSI will be provided with a copy of each instance of audio/video recording created at an AMCSI event, within 30 days of the creation of the recording.



8. Any costs associated with the creation of an audio/video record must be incurred by those wishing to create the audio/video recording unless funding is specifically authorized by AMCSI.



9. AMCSI is authorized to reuse the copy in a non-profit manner that is consistent with AMCSI’s Mission and Vision.



10. Requests for audio/video capture of AMCSI Events may be made by emailing [email protected]





Please submit your full name on registration form, if you accept.









CODE OF CONDUCT





We are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, or religion. This code of conduct outlines our expectations for participant behavior as well as the consequences for unacceptable behavior.





We invite all sponsors, volunteers, speakers, attendees, media, exhibitors, and other participants to help us make the AMCSI Conference a safe and positive experience for everyone.





All event participants must abide by this code of conduct at all conference venues and conference-related social events.





All decisions about appropriate or inappropriate behavior are at the sole discretion of the event organizers AMCSI Board of Directors & Planning Team.





EXPECTED BEHAVIOR





• Be considerate and respectful.

• Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior and speech.

• Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow attendees. Alert conference organizers if you notice a dangerous situation or someone in distress.





UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR





• Unacceptable behavior includes but is not limited to intimidating, harassing, abusive, discriminatory, derogatory, demeaning behavior, inappropriate physical contact, and unwelcomed sexual conduct by any attendees of AMCSI and related events like the after-hours networking parties.

• Harassment includes offensive verbal comments related to gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, or disability; inappropriate use of nudity and/or deliberate intimidation, stalking or following; harassing photography or recording in an aggressive manner; disruption of talks or other events.

• Inappropriate Clothing for Family Friendly Event

• Verbal, Written or Physical Abuse (pushing, shoving, or use of any physical force), threats, whatsoever against any person, which in any way creates a disturbance that is disruptive or dangerous.

• Possession of any item that can be used as a weapon and may cause danger to others.

• Any lewd behavior or offensive language, including but not limited to sexually explicit language, materials or conduct, profanity, obscene gestures, racial, religious, gender, or ethnic slurs.

• Drinking alcohol outside designated areas. Please drink responsibly.

• Possession or use of any illegal substance. AMCSI does not tolerate the use or abuse of illegal substances anywhere in the venue.

• Smoking in non-designated areas.

• Assembling for the purpose of, or resulting in, disturbing the peace, or committing any unlawful act.

• Failure to obey any rules or regulations of the Venue.





CONSEQUENCES OF UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR

• Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated.

• Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.

• If a participant engages in unacceptable behavior, the conference organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, up to and including expulsion from the conference without warning or refund.





WHAT TO DO IF YOU WITNESS OR ARE A VICTIM OF UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR

• If you are subjected to unacceptable behavior, notice that someone else is being subjected to unacceptable behavior, or have any other concerns during the event, please notify a member of AMCSI Board of Directors and Planning Team as soon as possible. All reports will remain completely confidential.





The AMCSI Board of Directors and Planning Team will be available to help participants contact hotel venue security and/or local law enforcement as deemed necessary, or to otherwise assist victims in reporting unlawful unacceptable behavior.





If you have any questions, please contact the planning team at





1-805-55-AMCSI (1-805-552-6274)

[email protected]





Please submit your full name on registration form, if you accept.









See you in OHIO!!!!