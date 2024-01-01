



The fusion of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter and The Dock Bookshop's Reading of the West at Spring Fling 2024 sounds like a dream collaboration. The Dock Bookshop, in collaboration with the American Reading Council, is set to shine the spotlight on Western Writers books, complete with an exciting RAFFLE that features Beyonce Cowboy Carter's vinyl during the launch weekend of her physical album. It’s thrilling to see how this event merges books, business, beauty, and beyond! Let's not forget how The Dock Bookshop in Fort Worth, Texas has rightfully earned recognition as the best Independent Bookstore Display, making waves at the Spur Finalists and Hall of Fame Luncheon attendees at the 2022 WWA Convention. This is a celebration of literature, music, and community that promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees at Spring Fling 2024!!!



