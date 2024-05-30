Synergist Boston | Dumpling-Making Class

Join Synergist Boston for a night of networking during a private dumpling-making class at Self Up Boston!



Date: May 30, 2024

Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm EST

Location: 19 Kingston St, Boston, MA, 02111



Note: This event has a max capacity and will fill up quickly. Due to this, register by May 27th and please submit a $15 payment to secure your spot. Synergist will cover the remaining cost of the event. Please let us know of any allergies or dietary restrictions.









Dumpling varieties include:

Dim Sum Style Dumplings filled with savory pork and tender veggies, either steamed or pan-fried.

Pot Stickers stuffed with your choice of mushrooms and chicken, shrimp, or pork and pan-fried.

stuffed with your choice of mushrooms and chicken, shrimp, or pork and pan-fried. Jiaozi Dumplings, filled with chicken and vegetables. A specialty around Chinese New Year and considered very lucky!

For more information, please visit: Self Up Dumpling Class



