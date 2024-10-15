Actively Reviving Communities
2024 Sleigh and Cheer Competition
TBD
6U Cheer Routine
$15
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
8U Cheer Routine
$15
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10U Cheer Routine
$15
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
12U Cheer Routine
$15
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
14U Cheer Routine
$15
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
6U Jumpers
$10
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
8U Jumpers
$10
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10U Jumpers
$10
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
12U Jumpers
$10
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
14U Jumpers
$10
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
6U Heel Stretch
$10
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
8U Heel Stretch
$10
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10U Heel Stretch
$10
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
12U Heel Stretch
$10
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
14U Heel Stretch
$10
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
This is the registration price per heel stretch. Max 2 heel stretch per level.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
6U Dance Team
$50
This is the registration price per dance team.
This is the registration price per dance team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
8U Dance Team
$50
This is the registration price per dance team.
This is the registration price per dance team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10U Dance Team
$50
This is the registration price per dance team.
This is the registration price per dance team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
12U Dance Team
$50
This is the registration price per dance team.
This is the registration price per dance team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
14U Dance Team
$50
This is the registration price per dance team.
This is the registration price per dance team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout