Lemuria Rose Temple Services

This is a private sound-therapy experience, in-person or long-distance.
Scheduling and session specifics will be conversed before the day of our session.
See more on Sound Therapy here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzuhT0n2nlg
This is a curated sound healing event for Groups of 8+ people, Corporate, Private or Expo events.
Phone conversation is booked upon registration to review logistics and intention of the event. Additional travel costs may be incurred depending on location.
Includes:
- 45-75 minutes of sound healing
- guided meditation
Instruments include:
- Crystal Tone grade alchemy bowls
- Different sets of Chimes & Rain Drum
- Mini Gong and steel drum available upon request
You may also choose to include:
- essential oils
- toning/chanting
- ceremony
- educational workshop or ceremonial introduction
Read more here:
https://www.celestegluz.com/celestegluz1111
This is a Quantum healing session or a Womb healing session.
Long-distance ONLY.
READM MORE:
https://www.celestegluz.com/quantum-energy-healing
https://www.celestegluz.com/nycwombhealing
This is a Quantum healing session or a Womb healing session. In-Person. Scheduling and location will be organized upon submission of payment.
READ MORE:
https://www.celestegluz.com/quantum-energy-healing
https://www.celestegluz.com/nycwombhealing
This is a Quantum Healing Session for Couples. Holding the intention of Sacred Union, we tune into what each person individually and collectively is holding for the partnership.
The intention of Divine Love & Sacred Alchemy is held, meaning, the point of focus is generally the Heart, the Sacral, the Throat the Solar Plexus, and any cellular templates that may not be supporting the whole.
READ MORE:
https://www.celestegluz.com/quantum-energy-healing
This is a private group ceremony. Up to 5 people MAX.
Read more here:
https://www.celestegluz.com/celestegluz1111
Private mentorship includes 6 private calls which may include long-distance quantum energy healing if needed.
I am here to support you on your spiritual journey and/or feminine path. We’re not meant to do it alone neither should we.
My intention with mentorship is to awaken within you the ability to see clearly what is required on you spiritual journey and share tools/ practices that have greatly supported me.
Learn more here: https://www.celestegluz.com/work-with-celeste-private
