Carnival Pre-Order

Join us for a family fun event! Punch cards have 10 punches and wrist bands are unlimited access to the inflatables and face painting.





Each game is 1 punch.

Dessert walk is 2 punches.

Face painting is 1 punch or wristband.

Inflatable Slide or Obstacle course is 2 punches or wristband.

Adventure Rock is 3 punches.





At each game you can earn tickets that you will turn in for awesome prizes!





We hope you will join use to play games, climb the rock wall, run through the inflatable obstacle course, slide down the inflatable slide or participate in our dessert walk.







