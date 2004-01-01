SAHS 20 Year Reunion Class of 04'

It's hard to believe it's been two whole decades since we roamed the halls and ruled the school. But here we are, ready to celebrate all the memories and milestones that have shaped us since then.





We're hoping for a fantastic turnout and would love to see as many familiar faces as possible. Join us at Cozzies Grill & Bar in Stillwater for an evening of reconnecting, reminiscing, and revelry. Plus, we've got some friendly competition lined up with a bags & Volleyball tournament.





Early bird special – snag your ticket before August 5th and you'll score entry into either the bags or volleyball tournament, along with a meal and a complimentary drink.





If we can rally 150 of our alumni, Cozzies will treat us to a private event just for our class! So spread the word, mark your calendars, and let's make this reunion one for the ages.





Can't wait to catch up with everyone!