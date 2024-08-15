Paws Rescue League Inc
2024 Pawtails fundraiser event tickets
765 Sullivan Ave
South Windsor, CT 06074, USA
Single Pawtails Ticket
$45
Pawtails party event ticket - 1 entry ticket for $45
2 Pawtails Tickets for $80
$80
When you purchase 2 tickets there is a $10 discount! 2 entry tickets for $80!
