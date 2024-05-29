Serving Hope Event: July 2024

Come help us prepare and serve meals! Please consider making a donation while you grab this free ticket to help fund our monthly feeding events.
Come help us prepare and serve meals! Please consider making a donation while you grab this free ticket to help fund our monthly feeding events.
In-kind Sponsor
$500
Your sponsorship will allow the Source of Hope to host our monthly Serving Hope events, giving us the opportunity to cook with the highest-quality equipment and serve the freshest, most organic meals. You will also receive benefits: * Honorable Mention at the Serving Hope event. Your contribution as an In-kind Sponsor is a crucial part of serving the community. We sincerely thank you for your support.
Your sponsorship will allow the Source of Hope to host our monthly Serving Hope events, giving us the opportunity to cook with the highest-quality equipment and serve the freshest, most organic meals. You will also receive benefits: * Honorable Mention at the Serving Hope event. Your contribution as an In-kind Sponsor is a crucial part of serving the community. We sincerely thank you for your support.
Raffle Ticket
$10
We're hosting a raffle where a $10 ticket could be your golden ticket to an extraordinary surprise. Remember, the more tickets you purchase, the greater your odds of winning that spectacular prize!
We're hosting a raffle where a $10 ticket could be your golden ticket to an extraordinary surprise. Remember, the more tickets you purchase, the greater your odds of winning that spectacular prize!
Raffle Ticket Special
$25
Join in on the excitement with our fantastic raffle – get 3 tickets for just $25 at our event, a superb bargain. The more tickets you get, the higher your chances of securing a coveted prize!
Join in on the excitement with our fantastic raffle – get 3 tickets for just $25 at our event, a superb bargain. The more tickets you get, the higher your chances of securing a coveted prize!