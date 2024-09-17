2024 Mineral County CASA BINGO

This purchase is for 20 pages per person. If you desire additional books, select from the other 2 ticket options. 6 individual game cards per sheet (20 pages) There will be 20 games played, 3 quickies (available at door), a 50/50, and pull tabs.

This purchase is for 20 pages per person. If you desire additional books, select from the other 2 ticket options. 6 individual game cards per sheet (20 pages) There will be 20 games played, 3 quickies (available at door), a 50/50, and pull tabs.

seeMoreDetailsMobile