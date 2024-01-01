



Spring Fling Gala Event!

We're looking forward to seeing you at the Spring Fling! It's a great Adults Night Out for parents and teachers to socialize and enjoy themselves. Be ready to bid in our Silent Auction and buy tickets to our Target Gift Card Raffles!



This event is the PTO's biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from tonight will support your childrens' teachers, schools and activities next year.



Hors D'eauvres and Desserts will be served. Cash bar.



Location: Hackney's on Lake





HOT TIP: Please bring your CHECKBOOK for quicker checkout after the Silent Auction!



