Write Something New Workshop (Summer)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

This 1-time workshop is on Sat, Aug 10 from 1:30-3:30 pm with local author, Naomi Daniluk. Ages: 16+
This 1-time workshop is on Sat, Aug 10 from 1:30-3:30 pm with local author, Naomi Daniluk. Ages: 16+

