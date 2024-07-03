Community School of Music and Arts
Write Something New Workshop (Summer)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
Write Something New Workshop - Non-Members
$30
This 1-time workshop is on Sat, Aug 10 from 1:30-3:30 pm with local author, Naomi Daniluk. Ages: 16+
Write Something New Workshop - Members
$22
This 1-time workshop is on Sat, Aug 10 from 1:30-3:30 pm with local author, Naomi Daniluk. Ages: 16+
