Knights of Columbus Council 987
KOFC Council 987's Sunday Hospitality
Adult Pancake Breakfast
$8
Adult Pancake Breakfast Meal Includes Panackes, eggs with ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice
Adult Pancake Breakfast Meal Includes Panackes, eggs with ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Child Pancake Breakfast
$4
Child Pancake Breakfast Meal Includes Panackes, eggs with ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice
Child Pancake Breakfast Meal Includes Panackes, eggs with ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout