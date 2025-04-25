Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED (Instructor-Led Training)

Registration: Water & Wastewater Certified Operator
free
This registration type is designed for certified operators working in drinking water or wastewater facilities who are seeking to enhance their workplace safety preparedness. Through instructor-led, participants will gain critical lifesaving skills including CPR, AED usage, and first aid response for medical emergencies involving adults, children, and infants. Upon successful completion, operators will earn a 2-year nationally recognized American Red Cross certification, which meets OSHA standards and will be eligible for continuing education credit under NC DEQ guidelines. Who Should Register: Certified Drinking Water and Wastewater Operators seeking to fulfill safety training requirements, maintain compliance, and be prepared to respond to health emergencies in utility and field environments.
Registration: Non-Certified Staff
free
This hands-on course provides essential training in First Aid, CPR, and AED use for both adults and children. It’s designed specifically for non-certified personnel working in water, wastewater, and public works settings who may be called upon to respond during medical emergencies on the job or in the community. Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to a variety of emergencies, including cardiac arrest, choking, sudden illness, and injuries—building confidence to act when every second counts. Upon completion, participants will receive a 2-year nationally recognized American Red Cross certification, meeting workplace safety and emergency preparedness standards. Who Should Register: Administrative staff, maintenance crews, field workers, and other non-certified employees who support utility operations and want to be prepared to respond effectively in emergencies.
