Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED (Instructor-Led Training)

This hands-on course provides essential training in First Aid, CPR, and AED use for both adults and children. It’s designed specifically for non-certified personnel working in water, wastewater, and public works settings who may be called upon to respond during medical emergencies on the job or in the community. Participants will learn how to recognize and respond to a variety of emergencies, including cardiac arrest, choking, sudden illness, and injuries—building confidence to act when every second counts. Upon completion, participants will receive a 2-year nationally recognized American Red Cross certification, meeting workplace safety and emergency preparedness standards. Who Should Register: Administrative staff, maintenance crews, field workers, and other non-certified employees who support utility operations and want to be prepared to respond effectively in emergencies.

