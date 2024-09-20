Welcome to "Going to the Dogs" Boutique

AMAR is taking PRE-ORDERS for our 2025 American Maltese Association Rescue Calendar! We sell out of our beautiful, Maltese-filled calendars every year, so don't delay. And remember, they come with FREE shipping! We have so many adorable rescues we've taken in over the past year and their photos and stories are sure to warm your heart. Whether you were fortunate enough to adopt one (or two) of these cuties or have been following them on social media, we know you'll enjoy hearing about their journeys and seeing them put their best paw forward. They didn't always look picture perfect, but thanks to our foster families showing them love, grooming, medical care and lots of patience, they're strutting their stuff. And of course, it takes donations to make this happen. By buying a calendar, or several, you're helping save more sweet, at-risk Maltese. And these calendars make great gifts, especially for your vet’s office! Pricing: $28 each (includes FREE SHIPPING). SPECIAL: If you order 4 or more at one time, you pay only $25 each. Order here online or send a check to: American Maltese Association Rescue % Sonja Johnson, Treasurer 145 W Harcliff Cr. Lindon, UT 84042

