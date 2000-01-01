Murder Mystery Dinner

There's Death in Them Thar Hills!

Join us for a night of Fun and MYSTERY at Cactus Gulch as we gather with the towns people at the Prickly Pear Cafe to "Honor" Dusty Jones. A local who came to town 5 years ago with little more than the clothes on his back and struck gold in them thar hills!

Listen as the citizens of Cactus Gulch give their "honorary" speeches and witness the shocking demise of Dusty. But WHO DID IT? WHEN? HOW AND MOST IMPORTANT.......WHY??????

Join the Mayor, Sheriff Dillman, Chief of the Holeecowee Tribe of Blond Hair, Dr. Truhart, along with the Banker, the Fortune Teller, and the School Marm along with many others.

Your night will include a Western Themed Dinner, Music and Laughter!

Watch Out! You may be "roped" into part of the MYSTERY!!!!!











