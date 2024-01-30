Spring 2024 Run Club/5K/1 mile/Kids K Sponsorship Form

Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 3 race entries/shirts (for all April events).
Largest logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 3 race entries/shirts (for all April events).
Gold Sponsor
$250
Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 2 race entries/shirts (for all April events).
Prominent logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 2 race entries/shirts (for all April events).
Silver Sponsor
$150
Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 1 race entry/shirt (for all April events).
Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails, social media shout-outs, table at event, and 1 race entry/shirt (for all April events).
Bronze Sponsor
$75
Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails and social media shout-outs.
Logo on event shirt(s) and website/emails and social media shout-outs.
In-Kind/Custom Sponsor
free
We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.
We welcome in-kind donations of your time, expertise, goods or services. Please let us know how you would like to contribute in non-monetary ways toward prizes, give aways, food/water, etc. If you have other ideas, we are open to custom opportunities to mutually support one another.