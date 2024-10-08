Community School of Music and Arts
eventClosed
Heavy Metal Guitar Class (Winter 2025)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Heavy Metal Guitar Class - Non-Members
$138
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Heavy Metal Guitar Class - Members
$104
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout