Heavy Metal Guitar Class (Winter 2025)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Heavy Metal Guitar Class - Non-Members
$138
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.
Heavy Metal Guitar Class - Members
$104
1 hour classes are on Thursdays from 2/6-3/20 (no class 2/20) from 5:00-6:00 pm.

