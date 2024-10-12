eventClosed

Rho Kappa Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s Raffle 2024

One chance of winning
$5
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Two chances of winning
$10
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Three chances of winning
$13.50
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Four chances of winning
$16
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Five chances of winning
$20
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing