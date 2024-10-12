Rho Kappa Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
eventClosed
Rho Kappa Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s Raffle 2024
One chance of winning
$5
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Two chances of winning
$10
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Three chances of winning
$13.50
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Four chances of winning
$16
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Five chances of winning
$20
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
Enter for your chance to win this HUGE basket of goodies worth over $775 !
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout