San Pedro On Film 2024

Reserved VIP table seating and an SPHM swag bag (includes special event T-shirt + more swag). Note: VIP Deck area requires the use of steps to access. You will be sat at a table that seats four. If your VIP group wants to sit at the same table, please inform staff when you check-in.

Reserved VIP table seating and an SPHM swag bag (includes special event T-shirt + more swag). Note: VIP Deck area requires the use of steps to access. You will be sat at a table that seats four. If your VIP group wants to sit at the same table, please inform staff when you check-in.

seeMoreDetailsMobile