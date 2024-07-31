2024 Fundraising Gala

Bronze $500 - $799. Your sponsorship helps cover expenses and also lets others know that you are on the side of Life. You will receive a table for eight at the Gala, and your name (or business name) will be included in the event program, on APHC’s website event page, and in our winter newsletter. We’ll also have a special treat for each of our event sponsors.
Silver Sponsor
$800
Silver $800 - $1,249; Your sponsorship helps cover expenses and also lets others know that you are on the side of Life. You will receive a table for eight at the Gala, and your name (or business name) will be included in the event program, on APHC’s website event page, and in our winter newsletter. We’ll also have a special treat for each of our event sponsors.
Gold Sponsor
$1,250
Gold $1,250 or above; Your sponsorship helps cover expenses and also lets others know that you are on the side of Life. You will receive a table for eight at the Gala, and your name (or business name) will be included in the event program, on APHC’s website event page, and in our winter newsletter. We’ll also have a special treat for each of our event sponsors.
Unable to attend Gala Gift of $200
$200
Sorry, we are unable to attend, but here is our gift.
any other amount you may go to donation on this page or visit alphaphc.com and donate on our website
Unable to attend Gala Gift of $500
$500
Sorry, we are unable to attend, here is our gift of $500.00
will be listed as a bronze sponsor
Unable to attend Gala Gift of $1000
$1,000
Sorry, we are unable to attend, here is our gift of $1000.00
will be listed as a Silver sponsor
